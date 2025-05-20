Local expert offers sip-worthy summer wine picks for the summer season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather warms, wine expert Jared Gelband says it's time to swap heavy reds for lighter, crisper sips. Gelband is the Beverage Director at Italian Village Restaurants. He joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to share his top picks for summer wines, ranging from citrusy whites to chillable reds, perfect for outdoor dining and patio relaxation.

"The right pour can turn any warm night into something special," Gelband said, adding that food-friendly, lower-alcohol wines are ideal for the season.

He also highlighted the welcoming vibe at Italian Village, encouraging people to explore, sip, and enjoy.

"Wine should be fun," he said. "Especially in the sunshine."