Local Spotlight: UnitedHealthcare Seniors & Preventive Care Tips

Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

Dr. Steven K. Kulick, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Wisconsin, encourages adults 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare to check in with their health care provider and ensure they are up to date on their preventive services and screenings.

Visit MedicareEducation.com and for more info on UHC, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.