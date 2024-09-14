WATCH LIVE

Local Spotlight: UnitedHealthcare Seniors & Preventive Care Tips

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 4:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Preventive health care can help reduce the risk for developing many diseases by helping to catch problems early before they become more serious and costly.

Dr. Steven K. Kulick, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Wisconsin, encourages adults 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare to check in with their health care provider and ensure they are up to date on their preventive services and screenings.

Visit MedicareEducation.com and for more info on UHC, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com.

