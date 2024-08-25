WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed, 2 others injured in Logan Square shooting: Chicago police

Sunday, August 25, 2024 3:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO -- A man is dead and two others are injured after an early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 1700-block of North Harding Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Two men, 32 and 19 years old, and a third person, identified only as female, were standing on the street when someone fired shots, police said.

The 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head. The Chicago Fire Department transported him in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old man, shot in his back, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The female victim, whose age was not immediately known, was not shot, but suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW