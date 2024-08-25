Man killed, 2 others injured in Logan Square shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man is dead and two others are injured after an early Sunday morning shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 1700-block of North Harding Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Two men, 32 and 19 years old, and a third person, identified only as female, were standing on the street when someone fired shots, police said.

The 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head. The Chicago Fire Department transported him in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old man, shot in his back, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The female victim, whose age was not immediately known, was not shot, but suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

