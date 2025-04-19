Woman critically injured in Logan Square shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood's 2400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The male offender, who was armed with a handgun, fled the scene on foot.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

