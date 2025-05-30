Loretta Swit, known for role as Major Margaret Houlihan on 'M*A*S*H,' dies at 87

NEW YORK -- Loretta Swit, the actress best known for her role as Major Margaret Houlihan on the acclaimed television series "M*A*S*H," died Friday at her home in New York City, her publicist said. She was 87.

The cause of death was preliminarily suspected to be natural causes, according to a police report, her spokesperson said. A coroner's investigation was pending.

During her long career, Swit was honored with such recognition as the People's Choice Award, Genie Award, Silver Satellite Award, Jean Golden Halo Award, Pacific Broadcasters Award, and two Emmy Awards. With 10 Emmy nominations and four nominations for the Golden Globe, she most recently has received her third Career Achievement Award.

Loretta Swit speaks to ABC7 on 45th anniversary of M*A*S*H

The hit series "M*A*S*H" is celebrating its 45th anniversary this TV season. The show debuted in September 1972. One of the stars of the show is still making a name for herself.

She teamed with some of the most memorable names in the world of entertainment, and made her Broadway debut in "Same Time, Next Year" opposite Ted Bessell and toured with two illustrious "Mames," Susan Hayward and Celeste Holm, playing the title role of Mame herself years later in New York and Pennsylvania. She has appeared in over 1,200 performances of Shirley Valentine - a role for which she won Chicago's most prestigious theatrical honor, the Sarah Siddons Award.