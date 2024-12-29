MLB star Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka expecting first child: 'Can't wait for the little rookie'

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani on Saturday said that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka are expecting their first child.

The Dodgers star announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post captioned: "Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" It included a photo of Ohtani's dog Decoy lying alongside an infant's onesie and shoes, and an apparent ultrasound photo covered by a baby emoji.

Major League Baseball's official X account reposted the Instagram post and exclaimed: "Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko are having a baby!"

Days before the announcement, Ohtani had capped 2024 by winning The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, tying him with basketball great Michael Jordan. He trails only four-time winners Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

"I'm very honored," Ohtani said through translator Matt Hidaka in an interview with the AP. "Obviously all the hard work has paid off. Maybe next year, I'll get the award again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.