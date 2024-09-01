Police identify person of interest after 14-year-old girl stabbed at Lowell, Indiana baseball game

Dimas Gabriel Yanez should be considered armed and dangerous, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

LOWELL, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana police are searching for a person of interest in the stabbing of a 14-year-old girl.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the stabbing happened Saturday afternoon while the girl was watching her brother's baseball game with her mother in Lowell.

A male wielding a butcher-style knife randomly attacked the girl at the baseball fields near a VFW hall located at 17401 Morse Street. He also tried to stab the girl's mother, who intervened in the attack.

The suspect was chased into a wooded area behind homes in the 6100-block of Oak Valley Drive, the sheriff's department said.

The girl was treated for her injuries at a hospital before being released.

The sheriff's department released images on Sunday of 26-year-old Dimas Gabriel Yanez, a person of interest in the attack.

He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Dimas should be considered armed and dangerous, and no one should approach him, the sheriff's department said. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

"The subject may be with other unknown males and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees these subjects is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Residents in the immediate area should keep their homes and vehicles locked and notify police of any suspicious activity."

