Loyola Medicine's Gottlieb Memorial Hospital begins releasing allergy count for Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Allergy season is starting earlier this year thanks to an unseasonably warm March.

Tuesday, Loyola Medicine's Gottlieb Memorial Hospital begins providing the Chicago area with updated allergy counts every weekday. for now, doctors at Loyola Medicine say tree pollen is starting out with a bang , causing itching and watery eyes, sneezing and congestion.

"Spring allergies often lead to itchy, watery eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, and post-nasal drip," said Rachna Shah, MD, lead of the Loyola Medicine Allergy Count. "Difficulty breathing, coughing, wheezing, and/or shortness of breath can also be triggered by seasonal allergies, so it's important for allergy sufferers to remain informed of the allergy count."

Allergy season lasts until around October or the first hard freeze.

For more information, visit https://www.loyolamedicine.org/allergy-count.

