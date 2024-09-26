Luke Bryan reveals the stories behind your favorite country songs in 'It's All Country'

Luke Bryan reveals the stories behind some of your favorite country songs in "It's All Country," with appearances by Kane Brown, Wynnona Judd, Sheryl Crow, Shaboozey and Luke Combs.

NASHVILLE -- It's said that songs tell a story and that holds true for your favorite country tunes.

Luke Bryan wants to hear them all and he's sharing his journey in "It's All Country."

According to the official synopsis, the six-part docuseries will feature "never-before-seen performances from the biggest stars of country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love."

Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Wynnona Judd, Sheryl Crow, Shaboozey, Lady A and Luke Combs are just some of the artists Bryan talks to. Bryan is also one of the executive producers of the project.

Hulu released first-look photos from the series. You can see those above.

"It's All Country" will stream on Hulu, November 15, just in time to get you ready for the CMA Awards, airing November 20 on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.