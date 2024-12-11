Real estate tycoons the Alexander brothers arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK -- The Alexander brothers -- Alon, Oren and Tal -- have been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, according to New York prosecutors.

For well over a decade, the prominent real estate brothers conspired to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women," according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York after the brothers were arrested in Miami on Wednesday.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment said.

The allegedly "long-running sex trafficking scheme" began in 2010 and relied on "deception, fraud and coercion," with the brothers flaunting their wealth to induce women to attend parties, events and trips where they were then attacked, prosecutors said.

Trips were organized in advance and the brothers allegedly shared photographs of women to make sure they were "sufficiently attractive." The brothers used dating apps or social media to contact them or used party planners as intermediaries, according to the indictment.

The Alexanders also procured drugs, including GHB and cocaine, and would sometimes spike women's drinks before assaulting them, the indictment said.

The brothers allegedly held down women and "ignored screams and explicit requests to stop."

The indictment includes two victims, identified only as Victim 1 and Victim 2, and charges the brothers with conspiracy and forcible sex trafficking.

The brothers began their careers at Douglas Elliman, focusing on the real estate market in New York and Miami. They left and launched their own firm, Official, in 2022.

They had previously been accused in civil lawsuits of various acts of sexual misconduct.