Make-A-Wish grants Super Bowl trip to local 13-year-old liver transplant recipient

Liver transplant recipient Ayden Zwick is heading to Super Bowl LIX to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dream is coming true for an Aurora teen and athlete.

Ayden Zwick, a 13-year-old liver transplant recipient, is headed to Super Bowl LIX this weekend.

Make-A-Wish has partnered with Fanatics, the organization's official sports partner, the National Football League and other corporate partners to deliver an itinerary for Ayden and 18 other families as part of the nonprofit's celebration of 45 years of wish granting.

The experience started on Wednesday and continues through the big game on Sunday.

The 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families are traveling from nine different states across the country to New Orleans.