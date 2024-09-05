WATCH LIVE

Union Pacific employee fatally struck by Metra train in Kenosha, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:23AM
KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLS) -- A Union pacific employee died Wednesday after being hit by a Metra train in southeastern Wisconsin.

The crash happened just after noon along the UP-North line in Kenosha, authorities said.

It's unclear how the man was hit by a train. He has been identified as 34-year-old Austin Raysby of Burlington, Wisconsin, Union Pacific said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Union Pacific released the following full statement:

We are saddened by the loss of a Union Pacific family member in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the employees who worked alongside him. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. CT near 13th Avenue and 69th Street in Kenosha. Our emergency response team is on-site investigating the incident. No one else was hurt.

