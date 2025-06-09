24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man hurt in paintball attack in Gold Coast, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 9, 2025 9:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was hurt in paintball shooting attack in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened at about 10:53 p.m. near Schiller Street and Clark Street, police said.

A 38-year-old man was walking when he was approached by a red car, police said. Someone inside the red car allegedly fired a paintball gun from inside the car and drove off.

The victim went to an area hospital with an eye injury. He is expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

