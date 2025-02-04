Aurora man killed after losing control in single-vehicle crash, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after police said he lost control of his car in the west suburbs on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday at about 3:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 59 and Meridian Parkway, Aurora police said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was driving southbound in a white 2018 Jaguar XE when he lost control of the car.

Police said the car veered off the road and crashed into a light pole.

The impact ejected the man from the car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man has not been identified, however, police said he had recently moved to Aurora.

Aurora police are investigating the crash.