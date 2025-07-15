Man mauled to death by dogs in California was friend of owner, detectives say

LANCASTER, Calif. -- New details are emerging after a man was mauled to death in California by large dogs over the weekend.

The incident happened in Lancaster on Saturday in the backyard of a home near 22nd Street East and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department confirmed the man who was killed did not live at the home, but he did know the homeowners. His identity has not been released.

Detectives said the attack unfolded after the homeowner's friend went to his backyard looking for tools to help his friend fix his car. They say while in the backyard, a puppy began barking, provoking the parents of the dog to target and fatally attack the victim.

Investigators say the owner of the dogs tried to intervene, but it was too late. Detectives say the fatal mauling was a horrible accident -- not a crime.

One of the dogs involved in the attack was shot by a sheriff's deputy at the scene. The dog is now recovering at the Palmdale Animal Shelter, and officials say the gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, its officers responded and secured four large dogs -- identified as Mastiffs or Mastiff mixes -- in the backyard of the property. However, it remains unclear if all four dogs were involved in the attack.

"We did impound the four animals that were reportedly involved in the attack. Three of them are currently housed here at the Lancaster Animal Care Center through their preliminary investigation. Obviously, there's also a quarantine period due to the bite," said Nelson Gonzalez, the Animal Control Manager.

In total, officials removed 19 dogs from the home -- including the four Mastiffs, a terrier, and approximately 14 puppies.

Neighbors told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC they weren't surprised by the attack.

"It was [ going ] to happen. All this activity they had going on," said Samuel Espinoza. "Their dogs, several times, attacked my brother, my kid. And they try to address it but... and they'd still come out in the middle of the night and the dog's off the leash, and they're smoking a cigarette while the dogs are running around."

While sheriff's deputies were at the home, they arrested a woman who lived at the home for child neglect. A small child was also taken from the home.

Gonzalez could not confirm or deny if the dogs involved in the deadly attack would be euthanized. For now, they remain under quarantine.