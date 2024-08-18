WATCH LIVE

Man struck, killed in West Rogers Park hit-and-run, Chicago police searching for driver

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 11:39AM
The incident happened around 11:29 p.m. in the 1900-block of Howard Street on Saturday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was struck and killed on the city's North Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened around 11:29 p.m. in the 1900-block of Howard Street on Saturday, police said.

A 67-year-old man was walking in the West Rogers Park neighborhood when he was struck by a man driving a black pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup drove off after the striking the man, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said citations will be issued. Major Accident Detectives are investigating. Nobody is in custody.

