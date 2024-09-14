Man wanted for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl, trying to abduct her near South Side park: CPD

The Chicago Police Department is looking for a man accused of sex abuse near Ada Park. That's in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man accused of sexually abusing a child near a South Side park on Friday.

Police released a photo of a man wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police said the man was in the area of Ada Park when he followed and approached a group of children.

The man allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl and tried to abduct her. Police said he also invited the children to his home.

The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He has close-shaven black hair, a beard and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt with green pants pulled up to the knees.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-492-3810.