Man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket at Cicero gas station, says he based pick on San Judas Tadeo

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man won big after buying a scratch ticket in the west suburbs.

He purchased a $10,000,000 Bankroll scratch-off ticket at a a Speedway gas station, located at 3200 S. Cicero Avenue, the Illinois Lottery said.

"My favorite color is green because Saint Jude-my favorite Apostle-wore a green robe," the winner said. "I saw the green scratch-off ticket, so I took a chance-and boy, did it pay off big time."

The winner said he plans to pay off bills, get his family finances in order. To splurge, he said he plans to buy VIP Chicago Bulls tickets for next season.

"My son and I are huge fans, but it's been over eight years since we've been to a live game," he said.

The Speedway gas station will receive a $10,000 cash bonus for selling the ticket.