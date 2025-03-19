March Madness sports betting craze raises concerns over predatory gambling

The March Madness sports betting craze is raising concerns over predatory gambling. Illinois businesses are preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- March Madness is almost upon us. The NCAA basketball tournaments are getting underway this week.

Businesses are gearing up for big crowds. However, some are also concerned about the gambling that often comes with it.

It was pretty quiet Wednesday afternoon at Real Time Sports in Elk Grove Village, but call it the quiet before the storm. The place will be packed starting about the tip-off of the first game Thursday through the last game on Sunday.

Ben Cirrincione with Real Time Sports was busy getting the bar ready for his busiest time of the year in the next four days. March Madness means lots of beer, burgers and basketball.

"They make it a whole event," Cirrincione said. "They'll be here all day watching games."

In another room, a work group gathered for a small party, filling out brackets for the tournament. Erik Gross and his co-workers will likely join the basketball feast.

"Probably be here Thursday or Friday watching in the afternoon," Gross said. "It's exciting. It's March Madness."

It's also a big time for sports gambling, and not just filling out brackets.

Since the onset of legal gambling in many states, Americans are expected to bet about $3.1 billion in bets on the tournament.

"Gambling existed over the years, but it was more on the fringe of society," said Les Bernal with Stop Predatory Gambling. "Now it's at the centerpiece of the sports experience."

The NCAA is also concerned about gamblers harassing college athletes. They are putting out an ad on television during the tournament.

Some experts are concerned that much of that gambling is targeted at teenagers. Sports betting laws do not currently prohibit young people from getting involved in betting through so-called fantasy sports.

"Both in Illinois and across our country we have an epidemic of teen and child gambling," Bernal said. "This is all a new phenomenon."

Sports betting experts say its going to be up lawmakers to address the loopholes in the law that are allowing underage kids to gamble.

