Chicago marine who died in WWII to finally be laid to rest in Hillside

Sergeant Robert Van Heck of Chicago was killed during World War Two in 1943.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago marine who died in War World II will finally be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Marine Corps Sgt. Robert F. Van Heck, 25, was killed during World War II.

In November 1943, Van Heck was a member of Company A, 2nd Amphibious Tractor Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The company landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Van Heck died on the first day of battle, Nov. 20.

In 2017, DPAA disinterred Tarawa Unknown X-265 from the Punchbowl as part of an effort to identify the Tarawa Unknowns buried there.

Thanks to DNA (mtDNA) analysis, Van Heck was identified. He was officially accounted for on April 13, 2023.

On Tuesday, a military burial took place at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.