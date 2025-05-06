Marvel's new animated preschool series casts its villains

The first Iron Man preschool series will premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this summer

A new Marvel animated show is about to assemble on Disney Jr. and Disney+ and it's got some big stars as villains!

"Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" has cast Tony Hale as the comically nefarious Ultron. Vanessa Bayer voices Swarm and Talon Warburton takes on the role of Absorbing Man.

According to the official synopsis, "'Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends' follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses - Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho - as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength. The series stars Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively."

This is the first Iron Man preschool series and Bayer, Hale and Warburton are thrilled to be a part of it.

"It's an honor to be part of the Marvel Universe and have the opportunity to voice Swarm. Often, I get typecast as a nice person, so it was really fun to get to play a villain," said Bayer.

This image shows the character Swarm from "Iron Man and his Awesome Friends." Disney

"I've been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid, so being part of this series and getting to share this with my own son fills me with so much gratitude. Now I just have to figure out how to explain to him that his daddy is a bad guy," said Warburton.

This image shows the character Absorbing Man from "Iron Man and his Awesome Friends." Disney

"It's really fun playing a villain because it gives me permission to yell at people and get paid for it. Yes, please," exclaimed Tony Hale.

This photo shows the character Ultron from "Iron Man and his Awesome Friends." Disney

"Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends" premieres this summer on Disney Jr and Disney+.