Master of Magic Xavier Mortimer to perform at Chicago's CIBC theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Las Vegas sensation with millions of followers on social media is performing in Chicago.

Xavier Mortimer, known as Master of Magic will perform at the CIBC theater for four shows only.

Mortimer stopped by ABC7 with some tricks up his sleeve.

Tickets start at $41, shows run March 21st to March 23.

