May the 4th be with you! Here are some Chicago area events celebrating the Star Wars holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May the force be with you! On Sunday, many in the Chicago area are celebrating their love for the Star Wars franchise.

What is Star Wars Day?

Star Wars Day was created by fans as a sly nod to one of the films' most popular catchphrases, "May the force be with you." Get it? Good, now May the 4th be with you too.

The phrase "May the 4th be with you" was used by fans in the years after the first film was released in 1977, and even appeared in a British political ad in 1979 celebrating Margaret Thatcher's victory as prime minister on May 4 that year.

For some fans, the official Star Wars Day comes on May 25, the date of the first film's release.

Here are some events in the Chicago area:

Wicker Park Farmers Market

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 25th anniversary season of their beloved farmer's market. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite sci-fi saga characters. The market is held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 26 and is free and open for the public to attend. Located at 1425 North Damen Avenue.

Riverside Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

The Riverside Township Lions Club will hold its annual fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Township Hall at 27 Riverside Road. The lions will celebrate Star Wars Day with a special themed event, encouraging attendees to wear costumes and bring lightsabers!

Star Wars Skate Party

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character to celebrate a Star Wars-themed afternoon on the ice. There will be plenty o intergalactic activities and music. This event is for all ages from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Ridgeland Common Recreation Complex at 415 Lake Street in Oak Park.

Portage Park Patio Theater

Watch back-to-back screenings of the blockbuster films, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, themed activities, and galactic drink specials at the patio theater. The party begins at 1 p.m. with film screenings happening at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. located at 6008 W Irving Park Road.

Bucktown Library Star Wars Party

Fans can participate in some Jedi training with pool noodle lightsabers, then launch an attack on the "death star" with paper airplanes. There will also be other related games and crafts, plus themed goodies. Attendees are encouraged to dress up! Located at 1701 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

Downtown Lightsaber Freeze Mob

Chicago's 10th annual Lightsaber Light Up freeze mob is happening on Sunday. There will be three "battles" staged in near Grant Park. Participants will start to gather around 6:30 p.m. The first battle is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Millennium Park area between the Crown fountain and the Bean in the park east of the intersection of Madison Street and Michigan Avenue.

The second location is at Pritzker Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the third location is at the Crown Fountain at 8:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park Public Library

Evergreen Park Public Library will also hold an event from 2 to 3:15 p.m. at 9400 S Troy Avenue.

Wheaton Public Library

Wheaton Public Library will celebrate the day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 225 N Cross Street.

Tinley Park Improv

The Tinley Park Performing Arts Center will host Main Stage Improv: "Star Wars: May the 4th Be with..." from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 16801 80th Avenue.

