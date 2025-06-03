McDonald's confirms date of Snack Wrap's return

The Snack Wrap was a fan favorite before being discontinued in the U.S. in 2016.

McDonald's is bringing back the fan-favorite Snack Wrap this summer.

The fast food chain's official X account posted the Snack Wrap's release date Tuesday, writing, "snack wrap 07.10.2025."

The returning McDonald's menu item consists of a chicken strip, shredded lettuce, cheese and sauce all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

McDonald's announced its Snack Wrap will return to US restaurants July 10. McDonald's

McDonald's confirmed to ABC News Tuesday that as of July 10, the Snack Wrap will be a permanent item on the menu of McDonald's restaurants across the country.

"From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item," McDonald's said in a statement, referring to fans of the Snack Wrap. "They're the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen."

The Snack Wrap will be available in two flavors, Spicy and Ranch, and can be purchased a la carte or as a combo meal.

Originally introduced in the mid-2000s, the Snack Wrap quickly became a fan favorite before being discontinued in the United States in 2016.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger threw Snack Wrap fans into a frenzy when he announced on "Good Morning America" in December 2024 that the Snack Wrap would be back on McDonald's menus in 2025.

At the time, Erlinger acknowledged the product's near-mythical status among fans, saying, "It has a cult following."