2 injured after car plows into McDonald's in Joliet

Two people are injured after a car crash into a McDonald's restaurant in Joliet, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two people are injured after a car crash into a McDonald's restaurant in Joliet, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two people are injured after a car crash into a McDonald's restaurant in Joliet, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two people are injured after a car crash into a McDonald's restaurant in Joliet, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a car plowed into a McDonald's restaurant in south suburban Joliet on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said officers responded to the crash at 4280 West Jefferson Street just before 4:15 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Versa was heading westbound on Jefferson Street when it hit the back of a GMC Acadia.

The Nissan then lost control and veered to the left across the eastbound lanes and into a McDonald's, police said.

The Nissan's driver was transported to St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver also reported suffering a possible medical event before the crash, and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

A man who was inside the dining room was struck in the leg by a table and by shattered glass, causing minor injuries. Paramedics evaluated him at the scene.

No one in the GMC was injured.

A Joliet building inspector responded to the scene due to the significant damage.