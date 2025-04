McDonald's launches new McCrispy Strips nationwide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- McDonald's is rolling out a new permanent menu item for the first time since 2021: McCrispy Strips. The golden, black pepper-seasoned chicken strips are now available at restaurants across the U.S., served with a sweet-and-savory Creamy Chili Dip. Customers can order them in three- or four-piece meals.