Meet K9 Lux! Lake Co. Sheriff's Office newest police canine

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A new police canine has joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Lux was selected as the top candidate for future law enforcement training.

The newest canine is following in his family's footsteps of working in law enforcement.

K9 Lux is the son of K9 Dax, who passed away last year after being injured while apprehending a fleeing suspect.

Deputy John Forlenza, who was Dax's longtime partner and was also partnered with Lux.

"I would like to express my profound sense of gratitude and happiness that the Lake County Sheriff's Office has officially named K9 Dax's son, K9 Lux, as my new partner.," Deputy Forlenza said. "Dax was remarkable and always did his duty with great courage and dedication throughout his career. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue as a member of the Lake County Sheriff's Office K9 Team, and to serve the citizens of Lake County with K9 Lux."

Deputy Forlenza and K9 Lux will begin training together in the spring.

K9 Lux, a direct offspring of the late K9 Dax, has officially joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office as its newest police canine.

RELATED | Lake County Sheriff's Office K9 Dax dies days after retirement

