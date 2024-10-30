Meet the new wizards in the Russo family: How Janice LeAnn Brown and the cast landed their roles

The cast of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" reflects on the unforgettable phone call that changed their lives

Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Taylor Cora and Max Matenko of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" share their magical journey to Disney stardom.

LOS ANGELES -- The Russos are back, bringing magic to a new generation in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

This time, a fresh group of young wizards are navigating the strange world of magic. On The Red Carpet caught up with the child stars who bring these characters to life.

For these young actors, joining the Disney Channel family was a life-changing experience and they each recall the excitement when they received that special call.

"Honestly, I couldn't believe it. I think I was in like such disbelief but like also I was like so grateful because when I got it, I was in a time and in a place of mind where I was really self-doubting myself," said Janice LeAnn Brown.

"It was very surreal, and it was like almost a crazy coincidence the timing and everything," she added.

Alkaio Thiele was deeply focused on an art project when he heard the news, so it took him a moment to process what he was hearing.

"My agent called, she and my mom were talking and then she told me I got the role, and I was like 'oh that's cool' and I kept doing my art project because I didn't really get it, I was too focused on the art project and then they said 'Alkaio, you got the role!' and then I was like 'Oh yes!'

Taylor Cora and Max Matenko had their own memorable experiences. Taylor was at school when her mom got the exciting news.

"I guess they celebrated for like an hour without me and I was just at school minding my own business, I didn't even know," said Cora. "My mom, she picked me up early because of a family emergency and so I didn't know what was going on and I was so worried. On the car ride home, she had her gospel music on blast, and she was like 'Hallelujah!'"

For Max it was his first big role, so he was also in shock. "I had just done a ton of auditions, and I was coming home from school at the time and then my mom told me, and you could hear me from across the street. I was like screaming," he said.

