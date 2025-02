Emergency track repairs causing delays on Metra BNSF Line

Delays were in place for Metra BNSF near the Fairview station due to a broken rail.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency track repairs are causing delays on the Metra BNSF line Tuesday morning.

Metra says BNSF inbound and outbound trains may be operating 20-25 minutes behind schedule due to emergency track repairs.

A Metra spokesperson said broken rails have led to trains using a single track between Fairview Avenue Station in Downers Grove and LaGrange Road Station.