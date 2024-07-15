1 dead after Metra train strikes vehicle, sheriff says; delays impacting Fox Lake, Grayslake

Due to crashing into a vehicle on Monday, there will be some delays expected in the north suburbs, Metra said.

Due to crashing into a vehicle on Monday, there will be some delays expected in the north suburbs, Metra said.

Due to crashing into a vehicle on Monday, there will be some delays expected in the north suburbs, Metra said.

Due to crashing into a vehicle on Monday, there will be some delays expected in the north suburbs, Metra said.

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed after train and a vehicle crashed in the north suburbs on Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Metra said inbound train #2124 struck a vehicle in the Ingleside area near the intersection of Wilson Road and Larkin Lane.

Metra announced a series of changes to its service due to the crash.

At last check, trains were operating with a 15-to-25-minute delay at Garyslake and Fox Lake.

The sheriff's office and Fox Lake police are at the scene of the crash.

It was not immediately known how many people were on the train at the time of the crash.

The crash happened before 8 a.m., according to Metra.

Metra police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.