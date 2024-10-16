Man who started Chicago International Film Festival speaks with ABC7 ahead of its 60th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago International Film Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary when it opens this week.

For decades, it has brought everyone from rising stars to Hollywood A-listers to Chicago.

On Tuesday night, ABC7 spoke with Michael Kutza, the man who got it all started when he was just 22 years old.

Kutza told ABC7 about what inspired him to create the Chicago International Film Festival 60 years ago and what is special about the 60th edition of the festival. He also talked about his hopes for the future of the festival.

Kutza will present an award to famous director Robert Zemeckis this year.