Jack-knifed semi shuts down eastbound lanes of I-94 in Northwest Indiana: police

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A major crash involving a semi and multiple cars shutdown I-94 in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Bleck Road, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash happened about a mile west of U.S. Route 20.
Police said a semi was jack-knifed and four cars were involved in the crash.
All eastbound lanes of I094 were blocked as of 9 a.m.
Traffic was diverted off at U.S. 421.
Many drivers were caught between U.S. 421 and the scene until police could clear the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Westbound lanes of I-94 were unaffected.