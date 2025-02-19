Jack-knifed semi shuts down eastbound lanes of I-94 in Northwest Indiana: police

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A major crash involving a semi and multiple cars shutdown I-94 in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Bleck Road, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened about a mile west of U.S. Route 20.

Police said a semi was jack-knifed and four cars were involved in the crash.

Courtesy - Indiana Department of Transportation

All eastbound lanes of I094 were blocked as of 9 a.m.

Traffic was diverted off at U.S. 421.

Many drivers were caught between U.S. 421 and the scene until police could clear the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Westbound lanes of I-94 were unaffected.

