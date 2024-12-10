Mickey Mouse helps kick off Disney's global toy drive in New York City

NEW YORK -- Santa Claus is getting a little help this year from another icon: Mickey Mouse, who kicked off a massive toy donation so kids in New York City and beyond get to share in the joy and magic of the season.

Mickey stopped by the Disney Store in Times Square on Tuesday, the first stop on his first-ever global giving journey, making sure every kid has a toy to open Christmas morning.

This holiday season, Mickey Mouse was tasked with going around the world from Tokyo to Aulani to Disneyland to Walt Disney World, all while supporting the Disney Ultimate toy Drive and the Marines Toys for Tots program.

Thanks to a little Disney magic, Mickey will be making 12 stops this week, visiting schools, hospitals, and nonprofits along the way. It's all made possible thanks to donations.

On Tuesday, the Times Square Disney store donated 10,000 toys. It was a particularly special day for the assistant store manager, Ricardo Chorrillos.

"I used to be one of those kids growing up in New York and actually got a Toys for Tots gift years ago and I'm so happy I get to help with that this year," says Chorrillos. "I am creating new memories because that's how it was for me. I know it was a piece of plastic, but its more than that its memories, it's a connection to a movie, to a show, it's just something that you can't really describe."

Now Mickey is off to deliver some Disney magic -- one donation, one toy at a time.

There is still time for you to help -- you can donate an unwrapped toy in store now through Friday or head to disneystore.com/toydrive.

Disney is the parent company of this station.