Missing woman found dead in forest preserve, Orland Park police say

PALOS TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing woman was found dead Sunday in a south suburban forest preserve.

The body of 21-year-old Reanna Hammad was found on a walking trail in a forest preserve near West 87th Street and South LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Township, Orland Park police said Sunday.

Hammad was last seen alive by her mother at her home Friday morning before she was later reported to be in the area near West 87th Street and South LaGrange Road, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

Her cause of death was not yet known.

Orland Park police said no foul play was suspected.

"The Orland Park Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to the family of Reanna Hammad of unincorporated Palos Township," a statement from police read in part.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the death.