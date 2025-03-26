'The Listeners' to open at Lyric Opera of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is an opera that feels more like watching a thriller.

"The Listeners" comes from renowned composer Missy Mazzoli, who has been called the "post-millennial Mozart."

And this show is about to open at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Missy Mazzoli herself and Nicole Heaston, a Hyde Park native, joined ABC7 in-studio on Tuesday night.

The role of the main character was written specifically for Heaston's voice.

Mazzoli talked about her favorite part of creating an opera based on this contemporary story, and Heaston spoke about her character and her defining qualities.