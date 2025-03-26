24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'The Listeners' to open at Lyric Opera of Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12:31AM
Missy Mazzoli and Nicole Heaston, a Hyde Park, Chicago native, joined ABC7 in-studio on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is an opera that feels more like watching a thriller.

"The Listeners" comes from renowned composer Missy Mazzoli, who has been called the "post-millennial Mozart."

And this show is about to open at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Missy Mazzoli herself and Nicole Heaston, a Hyde Park native, joined ABC7 in-studio on Tuesday night.

The role of the main character was written specifically for Heaston's voice.

Mazzoli talked about her favorite part of creating an opera based on this contemporary story, and Heaston spoke about her character and her defining qualities.

