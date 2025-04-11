MLB teams with the most home runs in a single game



In July 2025, the Chicago Cubs scored a franchise record eight home runsvs. the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs ultimately defeated the Cardinals 11-3. Though the rout was impressive, the victory doesn't add the Cubs to the teams with the most home runs scored in a single MLB game.

Check out the teams with the most home runs in an MLB game below:

Toronto Blue Jays, 10 (18-3 win vs. Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987)

Blue Jays catcher Ernie Whitt hit three home runs (second inning, fifth inning, and seventh inning) and batted in five of Toronto's 18 total runs. Rance Mulliniks and George Bell each added two home runs in the win. Mulliniks' homers accounted for three runs, while both of Bell's blasts came with the bases empty. Lloyd Moseby, Rob Ducey and designated hitter Fred McGriff accounted for the Blue Jays' remaining three home runs.

New York Yankees, 9 (20-9 win vs. Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, 2025)

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge started the first inning with back-to-back-to-back home runs. It marked the first time in MLB history that a team homered on its first three pitches, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswald Peraza also homered on the day. Five of the home runs came off pitcher Nestor Cortes, whom the Yankees dealt to the Brewers in the offseason.

Cincinnati Reds, 9 (22-3 win at Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 4, 1999)

Boone led off Cincinnati's power surge with a three-run blast off Paul Byrd in the second. Dmitri Young and Jeffrey Hammonds also tagged Byrd for solo shots. Eddie Taubensee had two homers (fifth inning and seventh inning) in the win, while Greg Vaughn, Pokey Reese, Brian Johnson and Mark Lewis rounded out the night for the Reds with a home run apiece. Vaughn and Lewis each had three-run homers. Cincinnati scored nine runs in the fifth inning alone.

There have been 23 instances in MLB history of a team hitting eight home runs in a single game.

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, scores, standings and more.