Money-saving tips for child care providers The skyrocketing cost of child care is hitting working families harder than ever. Here's a quick tip on how you can save.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The skyrocketing cost of childcare is hitting working families harder than ever.

A study by financial experts at Lending Tree found that childcare for two children is almost 40% higher than rent costs, in the 100 largest metropolitan areas.

Here are some tips to save

-You can check with your employer to see if they offer programs or to see if you can pay for childcare out of your paycheck before taxes are taken out.

-Seek out financial help. There could be programs through local, state, and federal government organizations and even private organizations that offer assistance. For example a local church or community organization.

-Look into nanny share programs with other families.

-And don't forget about possible childcare tax credits when you file federal taxes.

You can view the full study here.