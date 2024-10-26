Money-saving tips for child care providers

American families spend over 18% of income on child care
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The skyrocketing cost of childcare is hitting working families harder than ever.
A study by financial experts at Lending Tree found that childcare for two children is almost 40% higher than rent costs, in the 100 largest metropolitan areas.
-You can check with your employer to see if they offer programs or to see if you can pay for childcare out of your paycheck before taxes are taken out.
-Seek out financial help. There could be programs through local, state, and federal government organizations and even private organizations that offer assistance. For example a local church or community organization.
-Look into nanny share programs with other families.
-And don't forget about possible childcare tax credits when you file federal taxes.
You can view the full study here.