Police investigating serious crash involving semi in Montgomery

Thursday, May 1, 2025 12:00AM
Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and a smaller vehicle at Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday in the west suburbs.

The crash happened in the evening near Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive in Montgomery, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where a smaller vehicle could be seen crashed into a semi.

The number of possible injuries were not yet known.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash was also not known.

Southbound Route 31 was closed near the area as Montgomery police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

