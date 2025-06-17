Far north suburban mother sentenced for son's fentanyl overdose death

MCHENRY CO., Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban mother was sentenced for her son's deadly fentanyl overdose.

In January 2024, Richmond police were called to a home for an unresponsive minor.

The 14-year-old boy died at Northwestern Hospital McHenry. Officials said he died of an overdose from fentanyl and xylazine.

Officials said that police body worn cameras show multiple bags of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, narcotics paraphernalia throughout the house.

Evidence presented in court shows that the boy's mother, Cara Ullrich, knew about her son's overdose and chose to not call 911.

Officials said that the boy could have lived if the mother had called for help.

In April 2025, Ullrich pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

On June 13, Ullrich, 46, was sentenced to 14 years at the Illinois Department of Corrections, McHenry officials said.