Lawsuit alleges Chicago rapper Lil Durk's involvement in Gold Coast shooting that killed FBG Duck

The mother of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, who was gunned down in 2020, filed a lawsuit alleging Lil Durk's involvement in the Gold Coast shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a Chicago rapper in the fatal shooting of another four years ago.

Durk Banks, also known as Lil Durk, is accused in the gang-related shooting that killed Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was gunned down in the Gold Coast by a group of masked men, as he waited to enter the Dolce & Gabbana store in August of 2020.

His mother's pain is still raw.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about him and the life that was taken from him," LaSheena Weekly said.

Carlton Weekly's girlfriend, Cashae Williams, and another man were also wounded in the attack.

They joined Weekly's mother in filing a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging rap superstar Lil Durk had a hand in the gang-related killing, wanting to take out Weekly.

Their years-long rivalry played out in a series of violent drill rap songs.

"Our complaint lays out that a $100,000 bounty was placed on the life of FBG Duck to have him killed," attorney Roosevelt Allen said.

The lawsuit names a wide ranging list of defendants, including Lil Durk; his record label, Only the Family, or OTF; and other larger labels that partnered with OTF, like Sony and UMG Interscope.

Allen said the larger labels welcome artists engaging in criminal activity, putting profit over human life.

"They want authenticity, which has bred these type of individuals getting in the music business, carrying out their activities. And the record label companies are fueling it, financing it, developing brands for it," Allen said.

Earlier this year, six purported gang members were convicted of carrying out Weekly's murder.

Allen said, with this lawsuit, he hopes others who knowingly promoted violence will be held accountable.

"That's where it crosses the line, when you take it from the music, and you take it to the public in the streets and you kill someone," Allen said.

Representatives for Lil Durk, Sony and UMG Interscope Records did not immediately respond to a request for comment.