Mother of woman killed in South Side crash during CPD chase suing city, police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a woman killed in a car crash last November is suing the city of Chicago and unnamed police officers.
According to the lawsuit, police were pursuing a car they thought was stolen near East 60th Street and South State Street on the city's South Side.
That car hit one driven by 61-year-old Karen Henry. A CTA bus was also hit.
Henry died from her injuries.
The lawsuit claims that police should not have pursued a car in such a densely populated area.
ABC7 reached out to Chicago police for a response.