Mother of woman killed in South Side crash during CPD chase suing city, police officers

Chicago police were pursuing an allegedly stolen car near East 60th Street and South State Street on the South Side when the car crash happened.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a woman killed in a car crash last November is suing the city of Chicago and unnamed police officers.

According to the lawsuit, police were pursuing a car they thought was stolen near East 60th Street and South State Street on the city's South Side.

That car hit one driven by 61-year-old Karen Henry. A CTA bus was also hit.

Henry died from her injuries.

The lawsuit claims that police should not have pursued a car in such a densely populated area.

ABC7 reached out to Chicago police for a response.