'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' cast holds workshop to Chicagoans the can-can

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is now playing at the Cadillac Theatre, and fans can't get enough of the extravaganza!

That's why there was a workshop on Tuesday to teach some Chicagoans the French can-can!

The class was hosted by Alliance Francaise de Chicago, which promotes French culture and language.

That includes this often provocative form of dance that emerged from the music halls of France. Broadway in Chicago offers the workshops for those who dare!

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm not a dancer. I can kind of love the opportunity of being a dancer for a day, and it was incredible," said Jay Liang, who took the class.

"Moulin Rouge" cast member Katie Lombardo, who teaches the class, is a Broadway baby who shares her stagecraft.

"You watch the show and you're like 'Man, I wish I could do that,' and when there's an opportunity like this. You say, 'I can do that,'" Lombardo said.

"What I love about it is the athleticism. There is a science and an art in how to kick and how to kick properly," Brandon Ishikata said.

"This is a great opportunity just to get out and have some fun. And also, I'm here to prove you're never too old to do it," said Anna Jattkowski-Hudson.

But the moves are not easy.

"It's hard. This is the hardest show I've ever done. The can-can is the hardest number in the show. We wear our can-can outfits, corsets. Everything is custom made to us, but our skirts are 8 to 10 pounds each," Lombardo said. "It's really a spectacle everything about it. The lights, the set, the costumes, the orchestrations the performances - it is bigger than life. When the audience is hyped, it really helps us. It fuels us"

Lombardo also talked about what she loves about her job.

"Dance and moving to music; if that's inside your body, there's no other way to scratch that itch than to do it," Lombardo said. "The fact that we get to do it every night, everyone feels grateful to be able to get to do this as their job, and that's really special.

"We are so happy to be here in Chicago. They will be so happy to see us, and we're so happy to be in Chicago. A lot of love; it's awesome," Lombardo added.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through April 20.