FBI investigating after ATM technician attacked during Naperville Bank of America robbery

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 1:55AM
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating after an ATM technician was attacked Tuesday morning during a robbery at the Bank of America on East Ogden Avenue in Naperville.

Investigators said the suspects went up to the technician while he was fixing the ATM, then attacked him and demanded money from the machine. They physically assaulted him, and then were able to get away in a Silver Nissan Altima driven by a third suspect.

The suspects are described as three Black males. The one who attacked the technician and was caught on camera is described as thin and approximately 5 ft. 6 in. tall, wearing a dark blue zip-up sweater, black ski mask, black winter gloves, black pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information call 312-421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

