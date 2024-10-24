Woman dies after car crashes into pond following collision in Naperville, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after her vehicle went into a pond Wednesday night during a car crash in Naperville.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road, Naperville police said.

A Nissian Kicks vehicle driven by a 35-year-old woman was turning from Naper Boulevard onto Hobson Road when it was struck by a Ford Bronco driven by a 17-year-old girl from Naperville, police said.

The Nissan ended up partially submerged in a pond following the collision. The driver was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased driver has been identified as 35-year-old Sarah A. Jelgerhuis of Wheaton.

It was not immediately known if the other teen driver was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit.

No further information was immediately available.