Naperville high school teacher charged with grooming, sexual abuse of student, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville teacher is facing charges related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a current female high school student.

Neuqua Valley High School teacher William Schaub, 56, of La Grange was arrested Thursday, Naperville police said.

An investigation into an anonymous tip revealed alleged "inappropriate electronic messages between Schaub and the student sent between November 2024 and March 2025 as well as evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two in December 2024," a new release from Naperville police read in part.

Schaub has been charged with multiple felonies, including Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Grooming charges, police said.

He was arrested during a traffic stop near his home.

Schaub was being held in custody at the Will County Jail.

School District 204 released the following statement:

"The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student. School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior. Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department.

"Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check.

"We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district's top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State's Attorney's Office on this matter."

No further information was immediately available.