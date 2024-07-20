WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

National Fibroid Awareness Month: What causes uterine fibroids?

80% of women will develop uterine fibroids by age 50

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 20, 2024 8:20PM
National Fibroid Awareness Month: What causes uterine fibroids?
July is National Fibroid Awareness Month which draws attention to a common condition affecting many women of reproductive age.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- July is National Fibroid Awareness Month, which draws attention to a common condition affecting many women of reproductive age.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Experts say up to 80% of women will experience uterine fibroids by the age of 50.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Black women are three times more likely to develop fibroids and experience more severe symptoms.

Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald was on ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about what to look out for and how to manage fibroids.

Watch the full interview with ABC7's Samantha Chatman in the video player above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW