Moo Joe's Ice Cream truck handing out free scoops Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the start of National Ice Cream Month.

You may see a vintage truck around the city and suburbs: Billy Bricks is rolling out its Moo Joe's truck to hand out free scoops Tuesday!

Ric Gruber, CEO of Billy Bricks, joined ABC7 to talk about kicking off National Ice Cream Month, the vintage vibe of the truck and how people can request the Moo Joe's truck to visit their neighborhood.

For more information, visit www.moojoesicecream.com.