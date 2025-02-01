Navy Pier gears up for a romantic Valentine's Day celebration

Cupid's bow is aimed squarely at Navy Pier as the city's most storied waterfront destination prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cupid's bow is aimed squarely at Navy Pier as the city's most storied waterfront destination prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Culminating in the Pier's second annual Valentine's-themed fireworks display on Friday, Navy Pier and its partners are spreading the love with over-the-top events, romantic getaways, and chef-curated experiences.

Valentine's-themed Fireworks

Navy Pier will commemorate Valentine's Day with a specialty themed rendition of its award-winning fireworks. The free public spectacular will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Fireworks will be launched from the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, offering great viewing vistas all along the Pier's South Dock.

Romantic Views from the Centennial Wheel

Soaring to heights of nearly 200 feet, Navy Pier's magnificent Centennial Wheel offers unparalleled, 360-degree views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan year-round from the comfort of enclosed gondolas. A romantic ride on the Centennial Wheel, lighted in the hues of Valentine's Day, is the perfect exclamation mark on any visit to the Pier.

Cupid-inspired City Cruises

Couples can revel in an elegant evening of romance with City Cruises Chicago Valentine's Dinner Cruises. These unparalleled dining experiences are complete with delicious cocktails, a three-course meal, and top-notch service. A DJ sets the mood while celebrants soak in the Chicago skyline and awe-inspiring sights, including the Navy Pier Valentine's fireworks, from an intimate, climate-controlled interior and open-air rooftop decks. Valentine's Dinner Cruises will set sail on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15.

"Love on the Lake" at Sable Hotel

This Valentine's Day, Sable Hotel Navy Pier will relaunch its popular Romance Package, extending the offer year-round for anniversaries and other romance-filled milestones. The perfect touch to an unforgettable stay, the "Love on the Lake" Romance Package fans the flame with champagne and chocolate covered strawberries for two, an in-room scattering of faux rose petals, and personalized card to commemorate the occasion. With floor-to-ceiling windows in every guest room, Sable offers the ultimate private perch for enjoying the Navy Pier Valentine's fireworks.

Latin Passion at Lirica

Lirica Executive Chef Ricky Amaya is serving up a prix fixe Valentine's Day menu brimming with rich Latin flavors. The three-course culinary celebration begins with Smoked Ducked Breast Bruschetta and Tuscan Panzanella Salad. Guests' choice of three seasonal entrees includes filet mignon and Spanish crabcake Surf & Turf, Scallops and Risotto, and Wild Mushroom Ravioli, followed by a sweet finish of Strawberry Pistachio Cake and Chocolate Covered Strawberry. The menu will be available for both lunch and dinner on Friday, February 14, in Lirica's warm but elevated main dining room, located on the first floor of the Sable Hotel.

Interactive Experiences at Harry Caray's Tavern

Harry Caray's Tavern is offering three distinct Valentine's Day experiences. Revelers can enjoy the Lakefront Lodge Package, bringing the charm of a winter cabin to the city, or embrace the season with the Private Curling Package or Game Night Package, each set in a heated igloo with a private firepit. All three experiences include a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and access to Harry's regular menu, Valentine's Day specials, and full bar. Guests can add a sweet touch with a DIY S'mores dessert or go all out with the show-stopping Breaking Ball Dessert - a perfect way to "break" the ice or even hide a ring if a proposal's in the air. There will be two evening experience seatings on Friday, February 14.

Southern Comfort at Chef Art Smith's Reunion

Internationally celebrated celebrity chef Art Smith has created a Valentine's Day menu worthy of his favorite holiday. Included on the Reunion Valentine's Day à la carte menu are an Oysters starter, Steak Frites, Scallops with Herb Dressing and Couscous, Love Goddess Cake with a festive sparkler, and a Raspberry Chocolate Martini.

Painting the Town at Offshore Rooftop

Offshore Rooftop, the world's largest rooftop restaurant and bar, will partner with Pinot's Palette for a unique Valentine's-themed Paint & Sip Party on Thursday, February 6. Led by a talented local artist, couples will paint two halves of a whole painting that come together to create one masterpiece and lasting memories. Ticket price includes paint supplies, canvas, aprons, and two glasses of draft beer or house wine.

Galentine's Friendship Connection

Friendship will be in full bloom on Friday, February 21, for Galentine's Day at Offshore Rooftop. Gals are invited to sip on Valentine's-inspired cocktails, create floral bouquets, and join in fun icebreakers designed to form new friendships. With Chicago's iconic skyline as the backdrop, it's the perfect evening to celebrate connection and camaraderie.