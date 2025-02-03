Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine heading to Sacramento Kings in multiteam trade, ESPN sources say

Kings' De'Aaron Fox set to land with San Antonio Spurs as part of deal

CHICAGO -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a trade to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a multiteam trade, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

The deal moves Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to the Kings.

Fox has one more year on his deal after this season and had not shown a willingness to commit long term in Sacramento, leading the Kings to open up trade talks for the franchise star last week.

Fox, 27, has played his entire career in Sacramento and ranks fourth in career points in Kings history. He helped the Kings snap a 16-year playoff drought in 2022-23, earning All-NBA honors that season.

In his eighth season in the league, Fox is averaging just over 25 points per game to go along with five rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Sacramento has been trying to return to the playoffs since that season but lost in the final play-in game last year and got off to a rocky start this season, leading to the firing of head coach Mike Brown in December.

LaVine is enjoying a bounce-back season for the Bulls, averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting career highs of 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from three-point range.

The 29-year-old wing is owed $46 million next year and holds a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

LaVine is the longest-tenured member of the Bulls, having been traded to Chicago by Minnesota before the 2017-18 season in a deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Wolves.