Chicago native Dwyane Wade says part of kidney removed due to cancerous tumor

CHICAGO -- Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade said he had surgery on his kidney in 2023, with doctors removing a tumor that was later deemed to be cancerous.

In comments made on his "The Why with Dwyane Wade" podcast that were published Thursday, the three-time NBA champion revealed publicly for the first time that he was dealing with some stomach and urinary issues, which led him to see a doctor after "taking a few years off from taking physicals." Wade said he a had full-body scan, which revealed a "cyst/tumor" on his right kidney.

Multiple doctors recommended Wade have surgery, and he decided to undergo it in December 2023.

Wade said doctors removed 40 percent of his right kidney and that tests on the tumor after it was removed showed it was cancerous.

"Thank God that I did do the surgery," he said.

Wade reflected on his journey to have the surgery, saying it was a low point in his life.

"I think it was the first time my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak," he said. "That moment was probably the weakest point I've ever felt in my life ... I was struggling, dog. Struggling. And one thing you never want to do as a man is you never want your family to see you as weak. You don't want to be perceived weak and you don't want to be seen in your weak moments. But I had to."

Wade praised his family for being there for him.

"In that processes of weakness, I found strength," he said.

Wade, who retired after the 2018-19 season, holds several franchise records with the Miami Heat -- including points, assists, steals, games and minutes played. His 16-year career in the NBA included 15 with the Heat, three championships and a Finals MVP in 2006.